Trust Wallet Token Price Hits $0.61 on Exchanges (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $176.02 million and approximately $6.81 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00002022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 858,094,211 coins and its circulating supply is 288,094,211 coins. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Trust Wallet Token Coin Trading

