U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) to report $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. U.S. Silica posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 258.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.45 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

NYSE:SLCA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.82. 71,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,844. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

