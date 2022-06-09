UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of UCB from €95.00 ($102.15) to €90.00 ($96.77) in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of UCB from €122.00 ($131.18) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

UCBJY stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.85. 26,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,342. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.44. UCB has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $63.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.4413 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

