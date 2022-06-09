UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.79.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of UDR by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,267,000 after purchasing an additional 199,485 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in UDR by 72.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 70,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 29,873 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in UDR by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in UDR by 3.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 46.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,854,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,843. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 298.05%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

