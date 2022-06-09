Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $5.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $85.47 million, a PE ratio of -75.71 and a beta of 1.50. Ultralife has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $9.30.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $30.37 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Thomas Louis Saeli bought 10,000 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,776.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 30,690 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $159,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,835.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 52,970 shares of company stock valued at $268,069 over the last ninety days. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ultralife by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 958,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 56,983 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Ultralife by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ultralife by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultralife by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

