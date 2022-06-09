UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 191,375 shares.The stock last traded at $91.23 and had previously closed at $91.40.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $340.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.57 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total value of $159,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 55.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 15,341 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 12.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,689,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

