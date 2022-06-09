Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.63-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair lowered shares of Under Armour to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Williams Capital lowered shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.54.

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $10.53. 6,806,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,571,779. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29. Under Armour has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Under Armour by 58.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Under Armour by 161.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

