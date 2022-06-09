uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QURE shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QURE traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $15.47. 489,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. uniQure has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $38.80.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). uniQure had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 61.76%. Equities research analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

About uniQure (Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

