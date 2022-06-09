United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.65-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.80 billion-$29.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.66 billion.United Natural Foods also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.65-4.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNFI. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. CL King began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.25.

NYSE UNFI traded down $2.72 on Thursday, hitting $41.66. 8,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.46.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,838 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in United Natural Foods by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 512.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 111,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 93,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

