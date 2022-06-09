United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,327,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of United Parcel Service worth $284,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $220.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.44.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $179.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.80 and its 200-day moving average is $201.74. The stock has a market cap of $156.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.