UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 437,028 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,273 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $221,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 45,180 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.27.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $490.48. 21,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $508.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.20.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

