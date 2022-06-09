Unitrade 1-Day Volume Tops $1.50 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (TRADE) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last seven days, Unitrade has traded up 51.1% against the US dollar. One Unitrade coin can currently be bought for about $0.0758 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges. Unitrade has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,281.16 or 0.99944159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031287 BTC.

Unitrade Profile

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,673,817 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

