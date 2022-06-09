Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives $12.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

UTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Universal Technical Institute stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.63. 831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,933. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $285.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 373,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

