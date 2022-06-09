Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.89.

Shares of UNM traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $251,144.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,936.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,413 shares in the company, valued at $656,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,621. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Unum Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,548,000 after acquiring an additional 26,251 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 67.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth about $374,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Unum Group by 753.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 102,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 90,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

