Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.07-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Shares of VVV stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $32.99. The stock had a trading volume of 856,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,537. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.75.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 278.10%. The company had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Valvoline by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

