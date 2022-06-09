VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XBTF) Trading Down 1.4%

VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XBTF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.74 and last traded at $30.27. 13,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 30,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.69.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,087,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,250,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000.

