VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Sold by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA decreased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 72,846 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 52.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 324,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 111,982 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 51.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 92,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 31,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 848,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 137,548 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of PFXF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.21. 1,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,780. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $21.98.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.