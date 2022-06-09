Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Cut by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

VGT stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $358.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,131. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $327.06 and a one year high of $467.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.25.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

