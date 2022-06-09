Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.6% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,293 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $402,283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $325,310,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $375.80. The company had a trading volume of 245,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,306,054. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

