Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $529.00 million-$531.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $529.71 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.16-$4.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.28.

VEEV traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.85. The stock had a trading volume of 16,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,411. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 75.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.61.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,371 shares of company stock worth $8,460,376 over the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Veeva Systems by 150.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

