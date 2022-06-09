Vega Protocol (VEGA) Price Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00004479 BTC on major exchanges. Vega Protocol has a market cap of $25.37 million and $2.63 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,245.99 or 0.99979859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031254 BTC.

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

Vega Protocol is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 18,723,565 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

