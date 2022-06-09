Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Position Increased by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up about 3.2% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $20,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $170.35 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.96 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.48 and a 200-day moving average of $201.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.80.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,147 shares of company stock valued at $31,852,093. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

