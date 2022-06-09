VINchain (VIN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $175,823.00

VINchain (VIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VINchain has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $175,823.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VINchain has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

About VINchain

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

