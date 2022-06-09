Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Up to $10.31

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.31, but opened at $10.55. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 35 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 16.20, a current ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $562.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of -0.20.

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.18 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 45.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter valued at $819,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter valued at $456,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 4.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,366,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after purchasing an additional 55,645 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 21.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.