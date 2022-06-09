VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Trading Down 9%

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) fell 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.53. 9,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 701,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Get VIZIO alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VIZIO news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 5,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $44,036.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,886,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,481,615.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $392,284.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 577,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 194,325 shares of company stock worth $1,710,864.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth about $44,352,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in VIZIO by 33.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,570 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at about $8,811,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,127,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in VIZIO by 296.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 792,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 592,467 shares during the period. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Company Profile (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.