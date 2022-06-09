VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Trading Down 9%

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) fell 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.53. 9,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 701,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76.
In other VIZIO news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 5,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $44,036.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,886,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,481,615.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $392,284.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 577,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 194,325 shares of company stock worth $1,710,864.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth about $44,352,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in VIZIO by 33.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,570 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at about $8,811,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,127,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in VIZIO by 296.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 792,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 592,467 shares during the period. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VIZIO Company Profile (NYSE:VZIO)
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
