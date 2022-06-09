VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Down to $6.46

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.46, but opened at $6.12. VNET Group shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 6,557 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNET shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VNET Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VNET Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.68.

Get VNET Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44.

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.94 million. VNET Group had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 10.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that VNET Group, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of VNET Group in the 1st quarter worth about $14,191,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VNET Group by 321.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,038,000 after buying an additional 1,945,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VNET Group in the 4th quarter worth about $11,840,000. Harbor Spring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VNET Group in the 1st quarter worth about $6,081,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of VNET Group by 1,424.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 986,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 921,643 shares during the last quarter.

About VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.