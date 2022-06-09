Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Director Purchases $19,800.00 in Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) Director Laura W. Lang purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,975 shares in the company, valued at $51,447. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.92. Vroom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $923.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.18 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 41.73% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Vroom during the first quarter valued at $14,157,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vroom by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,990 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Vroom by 447.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,801,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,379 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vroom during the first quarter valued at $3,776,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vroom by 55.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,314,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,123 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRM. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair lowered shares of Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

