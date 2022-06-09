WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.58% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WalkMe from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WalkMe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

WKME stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $798.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49. WalkMe has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $34.42.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 33.65% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. WalkMe’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WalkMe will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKME. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,046,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,955,000. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,368,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP lifted its stake in WalkMe by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 5,921,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,350,000 after buying an additional 339,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in WalkMe by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after buying an additional 272,756 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

