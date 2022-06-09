Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Gap Up to $9.74

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.74, but opened at $10.17. Wallbox shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 9 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at $25,937,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wallbox during the 1st quarter worth about $12,279,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth about $8,084,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Wallbox by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 56,673 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Wallbox by 646.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 105,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

