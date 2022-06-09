Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Gap Up to $9.74

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.74, but opened at $10.17. Wallbox shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 9 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73.
About Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.
