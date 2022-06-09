Waves Enterprise Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $327,819.00 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0779 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and $327,819.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.93 or 0.00337282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.80 or 0.00443773 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00030585 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

