Waves (WAVES) Achieves Market Capitalization of $853.47 Million

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Waves coin can now be bought for approximately $7.87 or 0.00026069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Waves has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Waves has a market capitalization of $853.47 million and $370.59 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013073 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004463 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000900 BTC.

About Waves

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 108,489,388 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . The official website for Waves is waves.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, aiming to raise security, reliability and speed of IT systems. It enables anyone to build their apps, fostering mass adoption of blockchain, with a wide range of purpose-designed tools for making the process of developing and running dApps easy and accessible. Launched in 2016, Waves has since released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has steadily developed into a rich and constantly-growing technological platform. Waves’ technology is designed to address the needs of developers and companies that want to leverage the properties of blockchain systems – including their security, auditability, verifiability and the trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves Platform provides everything required to support the backend of Web 3.0 services. In 2017, Waves successfully launched its mainnet with LPoS, pioneer decentralised exchange DEX and later the Waves-NG protocol. In 2018, the Waves development team delivered the first implementation of smart contracts. This was followed by the release of the RIDE programming language in 2019, a simple and powerful language for programming logic. Moreover, in June 2019 the mainnet of Waves Enterprise, a global private blockchain solution, was launched. All of this is complemented with a broad infrastructure: an IDE for sandbox development, tools, SDKs, libraries, frameworks and protocols for convenient and easy integrations. “

Buying and Selling Waves

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

