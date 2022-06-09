Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $520.54 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) will report $520.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Weber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $519.27 million to $521.80 million. Weber posted sales of $668.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Weber will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Weber.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. Weber had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WEBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Weber to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

In other Weber news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 376,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,654.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth $14,327,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Weber by 707.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 414,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth $4,420,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth $2,575,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weber by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,742,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,129,000 after buying an additional 146,087 shares during the period. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEBR stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 178,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,063. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.25. Weber has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $20.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Weber’s payout ratio is presently 0.51%.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

