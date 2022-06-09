Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $191.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 10.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.30%.

In related news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 8,795 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $73,965.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $129,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $51,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,267.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 45,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 191,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

