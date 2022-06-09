WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,506.29

Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,506.29 ($18.88) and traded as high as GBX 1,569.50 ($19.67). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,555 ($19.49), with a volume of 215,312 shares changing hands.

SMWH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($23.06) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.81) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.32) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WH Smith to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,760 ($22.06) to GBX 1,900 ($23.81) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WH Smith has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,074.29 ($25.99).

The company has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,493.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,506.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.56.

In other WH Smith news, insider Marion Sears bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,428 ($17.89) per share, for a total transaction of £7,140 ($8,947.37).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

