Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.40. 949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33.

Get Wharf alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th.

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.