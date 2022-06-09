Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Receives $9.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of UP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 26,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,578. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. Wheels Up Experience has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $325.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Adelman purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

