Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREEGet Rating) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.12. Whole Earth Brands posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $130.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.22 million. Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

FREE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. The company had a trading volume of 96,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,516. Whole Earth Brands has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $291.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 27.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

