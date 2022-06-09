William E. Jr. Waltz Sells 20,000 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,367.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $118.93 on Thursday. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.80 and a 12 month high of $123.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.39.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $1.64. Atkore had a return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATKR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,428,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,224,000 after acquiring an additional 468,091 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Atkore in the fourth quarter worth about $168,216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,991,000 after purchasing an additional 289,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Atkore by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atkore by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 905,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

