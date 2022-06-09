WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Shares Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.30 and last traded at $50.30. Approximately 2,039,759 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,408,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period.

