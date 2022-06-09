WNY Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 614.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 3.3% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 697,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,531,000 after acquiring an additional 44,930 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $306.67. 1,734,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,596,144. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $280.21 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

