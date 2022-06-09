WNY Asset Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $865,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.17. 6,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,439. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $155.88 and a 12 month high of $192.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.62.

