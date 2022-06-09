WNY Asset Management LLC Has $3.06 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.9% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $52.63. 333,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,659,166. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average of $52.51. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $295.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

