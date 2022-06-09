WNY Asset Management LLC Has $566,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.27.

NYSE:HD traded up $6.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $303.86. The company had a trading volume of 92,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,728. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $312.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

