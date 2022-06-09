WNY Asset Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.4% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,239,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 382,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,447,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 867,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,644,000 after acquiring an additional 45,752 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.87. The stock had a trading volume of 149,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,592. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.26. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38.
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.