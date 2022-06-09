WNY Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 527.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,633,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,573 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,004,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,054,000 after acquiring an additional 852,614 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 909,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,023,000 after acquiring an additional 607,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 885,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,753,000 after acquiring an additional 599,795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.07. 2,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,569. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average of $51.28. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.82 and a 12 month high of $55.29.

