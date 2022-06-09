WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.48. The company had a trading volume of 134,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,039,029. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $55.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.29.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

