WNY Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,792,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,257 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,161,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,194 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,380,000 after buying an additional 344,859 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,282,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,584,000 after buying an additional 99,578 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,930,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,303,000 after buying an additional 30,366 shares during the period.

SCHV stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.84. 1,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,713. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.39. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

