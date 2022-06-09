Wrapped BNB Price Tops $290.08 on Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $290.08 or 0.00963524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and $310.31 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.93 or 0.00365125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.67 or 0.00424055 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030701 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,152,795 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

