Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Down 4.8% This Week

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.49 billion and approximately $310.31 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $290.08 or 0.00963524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.93 or 0.00365125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.67 or 0.00424055 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030701 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,152,795 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

