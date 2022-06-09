Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has $3.81 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.02. 130,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566,917. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.65 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.12 and a 200-day moving average of $111.62.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.